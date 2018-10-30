Genocide exhibit opens in Sydney

14:53, 30 Oct 2018
A travelling exhibit on loan from the Montreal Holocaust Museum will be displayed at Victoria Park in Sydney, Cape Breton Post reports.

United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent opens Friday to mark the beginning of Holocaust Education Week and runs until Nov. 14. The exhibit uses testimony and rare archives to ask visitors to identify similarities and differences between four genocides: the Armenian genocide, the Cambodian genocide, the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda and the Holocaust.

Area students will visit the exhibit during its time in Sydney.

The Montreal Holocaust Museum loaned the exhibit to the local Holocaust Education Week Committee at no cost. A partnership between the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission covered expenses associated with transporting, hosting and displaying it.

