Lukashenko confirms Belarus will always be Armenia’s good friend

12:59, 30 Oct 2018
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has confirmed the friendly nature of Belarus-Armenia relations at the meeting with Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on 30 October, BelTA reports.

“Despite all kinds of views in the democratic Armenia, Belarus has always been and will be your good and reliable friend. We both work in the common economic space – our Eurasian Union and the CSTO military and political bloc. No matter what some people say or write, we strictly abide by our agreements, by everything that is envisaged by these organizations,” the head of state emphasized.

The two countries cooperate within the framework of the CIS, EAEU and CSTO. On 11 June 2018 the countries marked 25 years of diplomatic relations. Cooperation on the international arena is also constructive. Belarus and Armenia provide support to each other in key matters and while nominating candidates to the UN agencies.

In 2017 the bilateral trade was estimated at $42.7 million, up 32.9% over 2016. The export stood at $34.5 million, up 56.8%, import at $8.2 million (80.9% as against last year’s figure). Belarus posted a trade surplus of $26.3 million. In January-August 2018 the bilateral trade amounted to $31 million, up 33.7% over the same period in 2017. The export stood at $23.6 million, up 29.2%, import at $7.4 million, up 50.4%. Belarus posted a trade surplus of $16.2 million.

In January-August, Belarus’ major exports to Armenia were milk and condensed cream, tractors and truck tractors, beef, butter, tires, paper and cardboard, furniture. Belarus imported liquors, special-purpose goods and medicines from Armenia.

Armenia has offices, subsidiary companies, facilities of the commodity distribution network and distributors of over 80 Belarusian companies. Three companies with Belarusian capital operate in Armenia: Armenia-Belarus Trading House Ar-Be, BelAZ Kavkaz Trans Service and Trading House BelAR. Belarus has 57 companies with Armenian capital, including 17 joint ventures and 40 foreign economic operators.

