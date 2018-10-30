Minsk Group Co-Chairs to participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:29, 30 Oct 2018
On October 31, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic), the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).

Co-Chairpersons of the OSCE Minsk Group Andrew Schofer (USA) and Stephane Visconti (France), as well as their Assistants David Burnstein and Quentin de Rankourt will also participate in the monitoring.

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and to ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

