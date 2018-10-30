Nikol Pashinyan nominated for Prime Minister

Nikol Pashinyan has been nominated for Prime Minister by one third of the total number of Members of Parliament.

His candidacy has been supported by Yelk bloc, Tsarukyan alliance and four MPs that have withdrawn from the Republican faction – Arsen Mikhaylov, Knyaz Hasanov, Tachat Vardapetyan and Shirak Torosyan.

Other candidates can still be nominated until 6 p.m. today. The election will take place on November 1.

If the Parliament fails to elect Prime Minister for a second time, it will be dissolved by virtue of law.

Nkol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to pave the way for early parliamentary elections, which he hopes to conduct on