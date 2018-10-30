Real Madrid sack Julen Lopetegui as manager

10:45, 30 Oct 2018
Off

Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui as manager after four and a half months in charge at the Bernabeu, the BBC reports.

The Spaniard succeeded Zinedine Zidane in June but the crushing 5-1 El Clasico defeat by Barcelona on Sunday was their fifth loss in six games.

Real, Champions League winners for the past three years, are ninth in La Liga after their worst start since 2001-02.

The 52-year-old will be “provisionally replaced” by ex-player Santiago Solari, coach of B team Castilla.

Lopetegui took a training session on Monday but his fate was confirmed following a board meeting.

A club statement said “there is a great disproportion between the quality of the staff of Real Madrid” and “the results obtained to date.”

It is the second time Lopetegui has been sacked this year having been dismissed by Spain two days before the World Cup.

