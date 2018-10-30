Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018
US President Donald Trump has declared that he wants to order an end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to non-citizens, AP reports.

Trump made the comments to “Axios on HBO.” Trump, seeking to energize his supporters and help Republicans keep control of Congress, has stoked anxiety about a caravan of Central American migrants making its way to the U.S.-Mexico border. He is dispatching additional troops and saying he’ll set up tent cities for asylum seekers.

The president has long called for an end to birthright citizenship, as have many conservatives. An executive order to revoke the right would spark a court fight over whether the president has the unilateral ability to change an amendment to the Constitution. The 14th Amendment guarantees that right for all children born in the U.S.

Asked about the legality of such an executive order, Trump said, “they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.” He added that “we’re the only country in the world where a person comes in and has a baby, and the baby is essentially a citizen of the United States,” though a 2010 study from the Center for Immigration Studies showed that 30 countries offered birthright citizenship.

