Venice hit with worst flooding in a decade

15:13, 30 Oct 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

 

Italy has been battered by fierce winds and rain which have left at least eight people dead across the country, while schools and tourist sites closed in several regions amid fears for peoples’ safety, the BBC reports.

In the canal city of Venice, rising floodwaters have overwhelmed many of its famed squares and walkways, with officials saying as much as 75% of the city is now submerged.

Venice’s central St Mark’s Square was closed on Monday afternoon, after the water level reached “acqua alta” (high water) of 156cm. It is the fourth highest level ever recorded.

And yet, many people – tourist and locals alike – appeared determined to forge ahead with business as usual.

