Armenia ranked 41st in 2019 Doing Business report

18:25, 31 Oct 2018
Off

Armenia is ranked 41st (up from 47th last year) in the 2019 Doing Business: Training for Reform Report released by the World Bank.

Georgia, in 6 the place in the Doing Business rankings, is the highest ranked economy in the Europe and Central Asia region, followed by FYR Macedonia (10), Azerbaijan (25), and Kazakhstan (28).

The region’s lowest ranked economies are Tajikistan (126) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (89). Other large economies in the region and their rankings are the Russian Federation (31), Turkey (43), and Ukraine (71).

A total of 54 reforms, making it easier to do business, were implemented by 19 of the region’s 23 economies in the past year. The region accounted for 17 percent of the 314 reforms implemented worldwide.

Two economies in Europe and Central Asia are among top global improvers: Azerbaijan (with 8 reforms) and Turkey (with 7 reforms), Armenia (with 5 reforms) and the Russian Federation and Kyrgyz Republic (with 4 reforms each) were also among notable reformers in the region.

In the World Bank Group’s annual ease of doing business rankings, the top 10 economies are New Zealand, Singapore and Denmark, which retain their first, second and third spots, respectively, for a second consecutive year, followed by Hong Kong SAR, China; Republic of Korea; Georgia; Norway; United States; United Kingdom and FYR Macedonia.

The project provides objective measures of business regulations and their enforcement across 190 economies and selected cities at the subnational and regional level.

The project, launched in 2002, looks at domestic small and medium-size companies and measures the regulations applying to them through their life cycle. Doing Business captures several important dimensions of the regulatory environment as it applies to local firms.

It provides quantitative indicators on regulation for starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency, also measures features of labor market regulation.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

16:42, 31 Oct 2018

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

15:46, 31 Oct 2018

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

13:59, 31 Oct 2018

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

12:44, 31 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:36, 31 Oct 2018

Parliament to elect Prime Minister on November 1

11:49, 31 Oct 2018

India unveils the world's tallest statue

10:25, 31 Oct 2018

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

18:26, 30 Oct 2018

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018

Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

17:10, 30 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

Minsk Group Co-Chairs participate in OSCE Monitoring

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia