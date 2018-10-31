Armenia’s Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

The National Assembly voted 72 to 0 with no abstentions today to pass at first reading a bill on amnesty on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.
The Parliament will debate the bill at second reading tomorrow.
