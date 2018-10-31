HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

16:42, 31 Oct 2018
Off

On October 31st, 2018, a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood: 100th anniversary of the foundation of the RA Police” was cancelled and put into circulation by “HayPost” CJSC in the premises of the building of the Police of the Republic of Armenia.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 120 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 30 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp depicts the symbol of the Police of the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian and English inscription “100th anniversary” made in the form of fingerprints. The background of the postage stamp depicts the tricolor of the Republic of Armenia.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the RA Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, the Head of the RA Police, Police Colonel Valeriy Osipyan, Chairman of “HayPost” CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the RA Hovik Musayelyan.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

15:46, 31 Oct 2018

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

13:59, 31 Oct 2018

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

12:44, 31 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:36, 31 Oct 2018

Parliament to elect Prime Minister on November 1

11:49, 31 Oct 2018

India unveils the world's tallest statue

10:25, 31 Oct 2018

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

18:26, 30 Oct 2018

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018

Armenian peacekeepers participate in CSTO drills

17:10, 30 Oct 2018

Belgian lawmaker visits Artsakh

17:04, 30 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

Minsk Group Co-Chairs participate in OSCE Monitoring

Parliament to elect Prime Minister on November 1

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia