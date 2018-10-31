India unveils the world’s tallest statue

India has unveiled the world’s tallest statue, which cost 29.9bn rupees ($430m) to build, the BBC reports.

The 182m high structure in the western state of Gujarat is a bronze-clad tribute to independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the “statue of unity” would serve as a major tourist attraction.

But locals say this is as a wastage of public money and that the funds could have been put to better use.

Mr Modi, who unveiled the statue at a grand inaugural event, said it is “a symbol of India’s integrity and resolve.”

Air Force planes showered flowers on the statue, which was designed by decorated Indian sculptor Ram V Sutar.