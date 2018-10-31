Kanye West says he’s “distancing” himself from politics.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!, the rapper said in a Twitter post.

He has been a vocal supporter of President Trump but this decision appears to center around a campaign he was linked to known as Blexit, according to BBC.

Run by Conservative commentator Candace Owens it encourages black Americans to quit the Democratic party.

She claimed the musician had designed clothing for the campaign, something which the rapper has now denied.