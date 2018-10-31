Parliament to elect Prime Minister on November 1

11:49, 31 Oct 2018
Off

The Armenian National Assembly will convene a special sitting on November 1 to elect Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate. He has been nominated by one third of the total number of Members of Parliament.

His candidacy has been supported by Yelk bloc, Tsarukyan alliance and four MPs that have withdrawn from the Republican faction – Arsen Mikhaylov, Knyaz Hasanov, Tachat Vardapetyan and Shirak Torosyan.

If the Parliament fails to elect Prime Minister for a second time, it will be dissolved by virtue of law.

Nkol Pashinyan resigned on October 16 to pave the way for early parliamentary elections, which he hopes to conduct in December.

