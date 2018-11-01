“Armenian” Grand elephant undergoes successful surgery in Tbilisi

Elephant Grand that was taken to Tbilisi from Yerevan’s Zoo last year has undergone a successful surgery. Best specialists had arrived in Georgia’s capital to carry out the surgery.

Grand’s broken fang had already inflamed, and posed a great danger to the elephant’s life.

“The surgery was successful. Grand stands on its feet, everything is fine, we are all happy,” says Zurab Gurielidze, Director of Tbilisi Zoo. According to him, full rehabilitation will take a few days.

Gurielidze says a special diet has been set, and adds jokingly: “Coffee is not allowed, either. The diet will change a little, but it’s OK, he will quickly recover.”

The operation, which lasted several hours, has been filmed by the BBC, and the story will be presented within the framework of the Big Animal Surgery program.

In 2014 the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) decided to transport the elephant from Yerevan to Tbilisi to solve the problem of loneliness of elephants in the two zoos.

Specialists say Grand is important for the future of elephants in Europe, because he is not yet a father. They now hope the elephants in Tbilisi Zoo will have an offspring.