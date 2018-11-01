“Armenian” Grand elephant undergoes successful surgery in Tbilisi

15:50, 01 Nov 2018
Off

 

 

 

Elephant Grand that was taken to Tbilisi from Yerevan’s Zoo last year has undergone a successful surgery. Best specialists had arrived in Georgia’s capital to carry out the surgery.

Grand’s broken fang had already inflamed, and posed a great danger to the elephant’s life.

“The surgery was successful. Grand stands on its feet, everything is fine, we are all happy,” says Zurab Gurielidze, Director of Tbilisi Zoo. According to him, full rehabilitation will take a few days.

Gurielidze says a special diet has been set, and adds jokingly: “Coffee is not allowed, either. The diet will change a little, but it’s OK, he will quickly recover.”

The operation, which lasted several hours, has been filmed by the BBC, and the story will be presented within the framework of the Big Animal Surgery program.

In 2014 the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) decided to transport the elephant from Yerevan to Tbilisi to solve the problem of loneliness of elephants in the two zoos.

Specialists say Grand is important for the future of elephants in Europe, because he is not yet a father. They now hope the elephants in Tbilisi Zoo will have an offspring.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenian Parliament dissolved, snap elections expected

16:47, 01 Nov 2018

New book sheds light on Armenian medieval capital of Ani, other "ghost cities"

14:25, 01 Nov 2018

Freedom on the Net 2018: Armenia ranked as ‘free” country

12:48, 01 Nov 2018

Armenian Parliament unanimously supports amnesty bill

11:49, 01 Nov 2018

Yerevan to host ChainPoint 18 international blockchain conference

10:04, 01 Nov 2018

Black box retrieved from Lion Air plane

09:55, 01 Nov 2018

Armenia ranked 41st in 2019 Doing Business report

18:25, 31 Oct 2018

HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

16:42, 31 Oct 2018

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

15:46, 31 Oct 2018

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

13:59, 31 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian Parliament dissolved, snap elections expected

New book sheds light on Armenian medieval capital of Ani, other "ghost cities"

Freedom on the Net 2018: Armenia ranked as ‘free” country

Armenian Parliament unanimously supports amnesty bill

Yerevan to host ChainPoint 18 international blockchain conference

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia