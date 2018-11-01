Black box retrieved from Lion Air plane

A “black box” flight recorder from Lion Air flight JT 610 has been found by divers off the coast of Indonesia, the BBC reports.

The plane, carrying 189 people, went down shortly after taking off Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Monday.

It plummeted into the Java Sea – no survivors have been found, nor has the body of the Boeing 737.

There is as yet no indication of what caused the crash.

The plane was making a one-hour journey to the western city of Pangkal Pinang when it went down.

The pilot had asked air traffic control for permission to turn back to the airport, but then contact was lost.