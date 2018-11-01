Black box retrieved from Lion Air plane

09:55, 01 Nov 2018
Off

A “black box” flight recorder from Lion Air flight JT 610 has been found by divers off the coast of Indonesia, the BBC reports.

The plane, carrying 189 people, went down shortly after taking off Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, on Monday.

It plummeted into the Java Sea – no survivors have been found, nor has the body of the Boeing 737.

There is as yet no indication of what caused the crash.

The plane was making a one-hour journey to the western city of Pangkal Pinang when it went down.

The pilot had asked air traffic control for permission to turn back to the airport, but then contact was lost.

[fbcomments]

Recent News

Armenia ranked 41st in 2019 Doing Business report

18:25, 31 Oct 2018

HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

16:42, 31 Oct 2018

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

15:46, 31 Oct 2018

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

13:59, 31 Oct 2018

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

12:44, 31 Oct 2018

Minsk Group Co-Chairs participate in OSCE Monitoring

12:36, 31 Oct 2018

Parliament to elect Prime Minister on November 1

11:49, 31 Oct 2018

India unveils the world's tallest statue

10:25, 31 Oct 2018

Artsakh's participation in all stages of conflict settlement important - President

18:26, 30 Oct 2018

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship via executive order

18:20, 30 Oct 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia ranked 41st in 2019 Doing Business report

HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of Armenian Police

Artak Beglaryan elected Artsakh Ombudsman

Armenia's Parliament okays amnesty bill at first reading

Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia