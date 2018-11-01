Freedom on the Net 2018: Armenia ranked as ‘free” country

The Freedom House has ranked Armenia as a “free” country in its annual Freedom on the Net 2018 report.

According to the report, Armenia rose from Partly Free to Free after citizens successfully used social media platforms, communication apps, and live-streaming services to bring about political change in the country’s Velvet Revolution in April.

“Digital activism and live streaming were essential to the Velvet Revolution’s effectiveness, a fact that did not go unnoticed by government supporters. Police and government sympathizers physically attacked online journalists using digital live-streaming tools to broadcast the events,” the report reads.

Armenia’s neighbor Georgia is also a “fee” country, while Azerbaijan is “partly free.” Turkey and Iran are both ranked as “not free.”

Armenia’s Partners in the Eurasian Economic Union Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan are all ranked as “not free, Kyrzyzstan is “partly free.”

Of the 65 countries assessed, 26 have been on an overall decline since June 2017, compared with 19 that registered net improvements.

China was once again the worst abuser of internet freedom in 2018.