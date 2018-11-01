New book sheds light on Armenian medieval capital of Ani, other “ghost cities”

The medieval Armenian capital of Ani has been listed among the “spooky towns” abandoned and overtaken by nature after volcanic eruptions, earthquakes and nuke disasters.

A new book by Chris McNab reveals lost places that few have seen. The book titled “Ghost Town” show dozens of deserted areas where life once bustled, The Sun reports.

The book examines how these places became ghost towns and analyses the causes both natural and man-made.

According to the author, the Church of the Redeemer in Ani in present-day Turkey or least what remains of it after hundreds of years of decay and weathering.

The church’s construction was completed in 1035, and it was restored at several points throughout its history before it was finally left to the elements in the mid-18th century.

The collapse of the entire eastern half of the church most likely dates to 1957.

During that year local people remember a huge storm one night, accompanied by the sound of crashing masonry in the distance as the church’s neglected structure finally gave way.

The book also presents the history of the Armenian Church of St Gregory in Ani.

The church was built in the 13th century, in a position high above the Arpachay gorge.

The interior features impressive frescoes on two themes – the Life of Christ and the Life of St Gregory the Illuminator.

Ani is a ruined Armenian city, now located in the Turkish province of Kars.

Founded in the fifth century, the city rose to become the capital of the Bagratid Armenian kingdom in the 10th and 11th centuries, before war and time reduced it to ruins by the 17th century.