Yerevan to host ChainPoint 18 international blockchain conference

10:04, 01 Nov 2018
Off

On November 14-15 Yerevan will host ChainPoint 18 international blockchain conference, which will bring together 35 speakers and 350 participants from 20 countries.

The goal of the conference is to showcase business opportunities of the regional tech ecosystem by bringing together global blockchain professionals and creating a platform for productive dialogue and sharing the best practices.

The conference organized by “Nooor” Armenian Blockchain Association is set to build a chain of productive connections between diverse cultures and industries.

The conference will focus on Blockchain development prospects in Armenia, the equilibrium between risks and opportunities, public-private developments, IP rights and blockchain, ICOs, tokenization, blockchain & fintech trends, blockchain applications in any industry.

